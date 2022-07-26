Linear Slide Units Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 : Festo Group, SMC Corporation, THK CO. LTD., Parker Hannifin, Igus GmbH

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Linear Slide Units Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A linear slide unit is a device that allows for linear movement along a single axis. It typically consists of a base, a track, and a carriage. The track is mounted on the base, and the carriage is mounted on the track. The carriage typically has a linear bearing that allows it to move smoothly along the track. The track and carriage can be mounted on either a fixed or a mobile base.

Key Trends

Some key trends in linear slide unit market include the development of more compact and lightweight units, the use of alternative materials such as aluminum and composite materials, and the use of sensors and feedback systems to improve performance.

Compactness and lightness are important trends because they allow for more versatile applications of linear slide units. For example, more compact units can be used in confined spaces or in mobile applications where weight is a concern.

The use of alternative materials such as aluminum and composite materials is another trend. These materials offer advantages in terms of strength, weight, and cost.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the linear slide units market include the increasing demand for linear slide units from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical, among others. Additionally, the rising demand for miniaturization of products and components is another factor driving the growth of the linear slide units market. The need for high precision and accuracy in various applications is another key driver of the linear slide units market.

Market Segmentation

The Linear Slide Units Market is segmented by drive type, guide, end-use, and region. By drive type, the market is divided into ball screw and belt drive. By guide, the market is classified into ball guide, slide guide, and wheel guide. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, packaging, retail & e-commerce, automotive, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Linear Slide Units Market are Festo Group, SMC Corporation, THK CO. LTD., Parker Hannifin, Igus GmbH, Phoenix Mecano AG, SKF Group, Hiwin Corporation, Thomson Industries Inc. and Saiprasad Enterprises.

