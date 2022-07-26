Conductive Fibers Market 2021: Demand, Industry Scenario and Major Players are NV Bekaert SA, Seiren Co Ltd, Toray Industries, Kuraray Co Ltd, Eeonyx Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Conductive Fibers Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Conductive fibers are fibers that allow electricity to flow through them. This can be useful in a variety of applications, from electrical wiring to conductive fabric. There are a variety of different materials that can be used to make conductive fibers, including metals, carbon, and even certain types of plastic. The specific material used will depend on the application, as different materials have different properties that make them more or less suited for a particular purpose. For example, metal conductive fibers are typically used for electrical wiring applications because they have a high electrical conductivity. However, they are also very stiff and inflexible, which can make them difficult to work with. Carbon conductive fibers, on the other hand, are much more flexible and can be used in applications where flexibility is important, such as in conductive fabric.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in conductive fibers technology.

First, there is a trend toward using more environmentally friendly materials. This is driven in part by regulations, and in part by consumer preference.

Second, there is a trend toward conductive fibers that are lighter and more flexible. This is driven by the need for lighter, more portable electronics, as well as the need for more comfortable wearable electronics.

Third, there is a trend toward conductive fibers that are more durable and have higher conductivity. This is driven by the need for more reliable and longer-lasting electronics.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the conductive fibers market are the increasing demand for electrical and thermal conductivity in textile applications and the increasing demand for conductive fibers in the automotive industry.

The conductive fibers market is also driven by the increasing use of conductive fibers in the medical and aerospace industries.

Market Segments

The conductive fibers market is segmented by material, application, end-use, and region. By material, the market is classified into cotton, carbon, copper, nylon, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into non-woven, woven, and knitted. On the basis of end-use, it is bifurcated into military, sports, aerospace, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global conductive fibers market includes players such as NV Bekaert SA, Seiren Co Ltd, Toray Industries, Kuraray Co Ltd, Eeonyx Corporation, KGS Diamond, Syscom Advanced Materials Inc., Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Swicofil AG, Perlon Group, and others.

