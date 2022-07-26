Conductive Plastics Market 2021 – Technological Growth, Industry Status, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2031 | Asbury Carbons, Bekaert Co., BASF, Electriplast Corporation, Ensinger

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Conductive Plastics Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Conductive plastics are a type of material that is able to conduct electricity. These materials are typically made from a combination of carbon and plastic, and they are often used in electrical applications where traditional metals would not be able to function properly. Conductive plastics are used in a variety of industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in conductive plastics technology.

First, researchers are working on developing new materials that can be used to make conductive plastics. This includes materials like graphene, which is a single layer of carbon atoms.

Additionally, researchers are working on ways to improve the conductivity of existing materials. This includes adding impurities to the material or using nanotechnology.

Finally, scientists are working on developing new applications for conductive plastics. This includes using them in flexible electronics and solar cells. Additionally, conductive plastics could be used in medical implants and devices.

Key Drivers

Conductive plastics are a type of material that can conduct electricity. These materials are typically made from a variety of different plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene.

Conductive plastics are used in a variety of applications, such as electrical wiring, printed circuit boards, and electrostatic discharge protection.

The key players in the conductive plastics market are RTP Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Covestro AG (Germany).

Market Segments

The conductive plastics market is segmented by conduction mechanism, application, and region. By conduction mechanism, the market is classified into conducting, polymer composites, and inherently conductive polymers. Based on application, it is bifurcated into capacitors, actuators, batteries, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global conductive plastics market includes players such as Asbury Carbons, Bekaert Co., BASF, Electriplast Corporation, Ensinger, Goodrich Corporation, Nanocyl, RTP Co., Premix, Ensinger Inc., and others.

