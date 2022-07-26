Bioinformatics Services Market Size Estimation, Growing Demand, Emerging Trends and Precise Outlook to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioinformatics services are the application of computer technology to the management of biological data. It includes the capture, storage, retrieval, analysis, and visualization of data. It is used to help understand and interpret the function and structure of genes, proteins, and other biomolecules. It also plays a role in drug discovery and development, disease diagnosis and treatment, and agricultural and environmental biotechnology.

Market Segments

The Bioinformatics Services Market is segmented based on the basis of type, application, end user and region. Depending on type, it is divided into sequencing, data analysis, discovery, gene expression, and database management. By application, it is categorized into genomics and metabolomics. By end user, it is fragmented into academia and pharma-biotech. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Bioinformatics Services Market are Illumina , Thermo Fisher Scientific , Eurofins Scientific, BGI Group, NeoGenomics, PerkinElmer, CD Genomics, Psomagen Inc, QIAGEN , GENEWIZ, Source BioScience, Microsynth, MedGenome, Fios Genomics, and BaseClear.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Bioinformatics Services market include the lack of skilled bioinformaticians and the limited availability of data. The lack of skilled bioinformaticians hampers the development of new bioinformatics tools and services, and the limited availability of data limits the use of bioinformatics in research. In addition, the high cost of bioinformatics services and the lack of standardization of bioinformatics tools and services are other challenges that need to be addressed.

