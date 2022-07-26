Solid State Battery Market May see Big Move and Its Key Players With Deep Analysis 2022-2031| QuantumScape Corpoation, Solid Power Inc, Factorial Inc, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd, Ilika, Prieto Batter

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

A solid state battery is a type of battery that uses solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolytes. This makes them more stable and safer than traditional batteries, as well as allows for a higher energy density. Solid state batteries are not yet commercially available, but are being developed by a number of companies.

Key Trends

The key trends in solid state battery technology are miniaturization, improved safety, and increased energy density.

Miniaturization: Solid state batteries are much smaller than traditional lithium-ion batteries, making them ideal for use in small electronic devices such as wearable electronics and implantable medical devices.

Improved safety: Solid state batteries are less likely to overheat or catch fire than traditional lithium-ion batteries, making them safer to use.

Increased energy density: Solid state batteries can store more energy than traditional lithium-ion batteries, making them ideal for use in high-powered electronic devices such as electric vehicles.

Market Segments

The Solid State Battery Market is segmented based on on the basis of type, capacity, application, and region. Depending on type, it is divided into thin film and portable battery. By capacity, it is categorized into less than 200 mAh, between 200 mAh & 500 mAh, and 500 mAh and above capacity batteries. By application, it is fragmented into consumer and portable electronics, electric vehicle and others.. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Solid State Battery Market are SK Innovation Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, TotalEnergies, Store Dot, QuantumScape Corpoation, Solid Power Inc, Factorial Inc, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd, Ilika, Prieto Battery and Robert Bosch.

Restraints & Challenges

Solid state batteries are a type of battery where the electrolyte is a solid, rather than a liquid. This offers a number of advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy density, longer life, and improved safety. However, solid state batteries are not yet commercially available, and there are a number of challenges that need to be overcome before they can be widely used.

One of the key challenges is finding a suitable solid electrolyte material. This material needs to be stable at high temperatures, have a high ionic conductivity, and be compatible with the other battery materials. Another challenge is making the electrodes thin enough so that they can have a high surface area, which is necessary for high energy density.

