Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | ABC Polymer Industries LLC, Global Pak, Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd, Unovel Industries Pvt Ltd 

A conical top bulk bag is a type of container used to store and transport dry, free-flowing materials such as grains, powders, and pellets. These bags are typically made from woven polypropylene or polyethylene and have a conical shape with a flat bottom and a tapered top. The tapered top allows the bag to be easily stacked and nested when not in use. Conical top bulk bags are often used in the food and beverage industry for packaging and transporting food ingredients and finished products.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in conical top bulk bag technology is the development of bags that are made from sustainable materials. This is in response to the growing awareness of the need to reduce the environmental impact of packaging.

Another key trend is the development of bags that are easier to handle and fill. This is in response to the need to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the conical top bulk bag market are the increasing demand for bulk packaging from the food and beverage industry, the growing demand for flexible packaging from the pharmaceutical industry, and the increasing popularity of e-commerce.

The increasing demand for bulk packaging from the food and beverage industry is driven by the need to reduce packaging costs and the need to pack large quantities of food and beverage products.

The growing demand for flexible packaging from the pharmaceutical industry is driven by the need to reduce packaging costs and the need to pack large quantities of pharmaceutical products.

Market Segments

The conical top bulk bag market is segmented by liners, end-user, and region. By liners, the market is classified into baffled liners with flanges, form fit with tabs, and others. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into food packaging, chemical packaging, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global conical top bulk bag market includes players such as ABC Polymer Industries LLC, Global Pak, Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt Ltd, Unovel Industries Pvt Ltd, Manyan Inc, BigBags International Pvt Ltd., Alpine FIBC Pvt Ltd., Vr Fibc Jumbo Bag Industries, Berry Global Inc, Lare FIBC LLC, and others.

