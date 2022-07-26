Connecting Rods Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2021-2031 | Linamar Corporation, MGP Connecting rods, Pauter Machine Co., CP Carrillo Inc., Mahle GmbH

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Connecting Rods Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Connecting Rods Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A connecting rod is a long metal rod that connects the piston to the crankshaft in an internal combustion engine. The connecting rod is also sometimes called a con rod. The connecting rod transfers the force from the piston to the crankshaft, which then turns the wheels.

Connecting rods are usually made of steel or aluminum. They are typically about a meter long and have a diameter of about 10 centimeters. The connecting rod has to be strong enough to withstand the enormous force exerted by the piston, but it also needs to be light enough so that it doesn’t add too much weight to the engine.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in connecting rods technology include the use of stronger and lighter materials, the use of new manufacturing methods such as additive manufacturing, and the development of new designs to improve performance.

The use of stronger and lighter materials is a key trend in connecting rods technology. Connecting rods are typically made from steel, but new materials such as titanium and aluminum are being used in order to improve strength and reduce weight.

The use of new manufacturing methods is another key trend in connecting rods technology.

The development of new designs is also a key trend in connecting rods technology. New designs are being developed that improve strength, stiffness, and durability

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the connecting rods market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for connecting rods from the automotive industry is a key driver. This is due to the fact that connecting rods are essential components of automotive engines.

Secondly, the increasing demand for connecting rods from the aerospace industry is also a key driver. This is because connecting rods are used in a variety of aerospace applications, such as in aircraft engines and in turbine engines.

Market Segments

The connecting rods market is segmented by type, vehicle, and region. By type, the market is classified into steel, aluminum, and others. Based on the vehicle, it is bifurcated into passenger, LCV, HCV, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global connecting rods market includes players such as Linamar Corporation, MGP Connecting rods, Pauter Machine Co., CP Carrillo Inc., Mahle GmbH, Wiseco Piston Co. Ltd., Albon Engineering & Manufacturing, Arrow Precision Ltd., Gohsyu Corporation, Yasunaga Corporation, and others.

