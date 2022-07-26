Magnetic Drive Pump Market Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2031 | Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, ITT Goulds Pumps Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Magnetic Drive Pump Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A magnetic drive pump is a type of rotary pump that uses a magnetic field to drive the rotation of the pump impeller. The magnetic field is generated by a permanent magnet or an electromagnet, and the rotation of the impeller is transferred to the pump shaft via the magnetic field. This type of pump is often used in applications where a hermetic seal is required, such as in chemical or food processing, because the lack of a mechanical seal eliminates the possibility of leaks.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22959

Key Trends

The key trends in magnetic drive pump technology are miniaturization, higher efficiency, and lower cost. Miniaturization is driven by the need for smaller and more compact devices, such as those used in portable medical devices and handheld electronics. Higher efficiency is driven by the need for pumps that can operate at higher pressures and flow rates without requiring excessive power consumption. Lower cost is driven by the need for pumps that can be mass-produced using less expensive materials and manufacturing processes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the magnetic drive pump market are the rising demand for energy-efficient pumps and the need for environmentally friendly products. The market is also driven by the growing demand for magnetic drive pumps in the oil and gas industry, as they offer a more efficient and reliable way to transfer fluids. Additionally, the increasing demand for water pumps in the agricultural sector is another driver of the market.

Market Segments

The magnetic drive pump market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, product, flow rate, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into stainless steel, reinforced polypropylene, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and others. Based on product, it is analyzed across rotating shaft and stationary shaft. By flow rate, it is categorized into up to 80m3/hr, 81-200m3/hr, 201-500m3/hr, and >500m3/hr. By application, it is divided into chemical industry, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The magnetic drive pump market report includes players such as Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, ITT Goulds Pumps Inc., Iwaki Co. Ltd., Klaus Union, Xylem Inc., Ruhrpumpen Inc., Sundyne LLC, and Magnatex Pumps, Inc.

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22959

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/