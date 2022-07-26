Printed Circuit Board Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Printed Circuit Board Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Printed Circuit Board Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A printed circuit board, or PCB, is a self-contained module of interconnected electronic components found in devices ranging from common beepers, or pagers, and radios to sophisticated radar and computer systems. The circuits are formed by a thin layer of conducting material deposited, or “printed,” on the surface of an insulating board known as the substrate.

Interconnections between the components are made by etching away selected areas of the copper layer to expose the underlying substrate material. The substrate is usually made of glass-reinforced epoxy resin, which is also known as FR-4.

Key Trends

PCBs are made up of a substrate, usually made of glass-reinforced epoxy, with a thin layer of copper foil laminated to one or both sides. The tracks are created by etching the copper foil to create the desired pattern. The tracks are then coated with a solder mask to prevent short circuits and to protect the tracks from corrosion.

The trend in PCB technology is towards smaller and more complex designs. This is driven by the need for ever-smaller electronic devices. The challenge for PCB manufacturers is to create designs that are both small and reliable.

Another trend is towards using alternative materials for the substrate. This is driven by the need for lighter and more flexible PCBs, for example in wearable electronics. Polyimide and polyester are two materials that are being used more and more in PCB manufacturing.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the printed circuit boards market are the increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, the need for high reliability and durability, and the growing demand for flexible and lightweight printed circuit boards. The miniaturization of electronic devices has led to an increase in the demand for printed circuit boards. This is because printed circuit boards offer a high degree of flexibility and allow for a wide range of designs. Additionally, printed circuit boards are more durable than other types of circuit boards and can withstand harsh environments. The growing demand for flexible and lightweight printed circuit boards is also driving the market. This is because these boards offer a number of advantages over traditional rigid boards, such as improved flexibility, light weight, and the ability to be rolled up or folded.

Market Segments

By Substrate

Rigid

Flexible

Rigid Flex

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Industrial Electronics

Computers

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Medical Instrumentation

Key Players

Advanced Circuits

Cirtech

Daedal

Epec

Interconnect Systems

J–TEC

Merix

