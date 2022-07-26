Micro Irrigation Systems Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Key players Names: Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Micro Irrigation Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro irrigation systems are irrigation systems that use small, localized water delivery systems, such as drip irrigation, sprinklers, or micro sprinklers, to water crops. These systems are often used in areas with limited water resources, such as arid or semi-arid regions. Micro irrigation systems can be used to water both small and large areas, and can be used for a variety of crops.

Key Trends

The key trends in Micro Irrigation Systems technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Newer micro irrigation systems are designed to be more efficient than ever before. This means that they use less water and energy, and can therefore help to save money and resources.

2. Increased Flexibility: Micro irrigation systems are now available in a variety of different designs and configurations. This allows for greater flexibility in terms of how they can be used, and means that they can be tailored to the specific needs of each individual grower.

3. Increased Durability: Micro irrigation systems are now made from more durable materials, which means that they can withstand the rigors of use and last for many years.

4. Increased Reliability: Micro irrigation systems are now more reliable than ever before, thanks to advances in technology. This means that growers can rely on them to provide consistent results, and can be confident that they will continue to work as expected.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of micro irrigation systems market are declining groundwater levels, increasing water scarcity, and government initiatives to promote efficient irrigation practices.

Groundwater levels are declining due to over-extraction for irrigation and other uses. This is leading to water scarcity in many areas, particularly in India and China. The Indian government has been promoting efficient irrigation practices through its National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA). This has led to an increase in the adoption of micro irrigation systems, which are more efficient than traditional irrigation methods.

In China, the government has also been promoting efficient irrigation practices. However, the adoption of micro irrigation systems has been slower due to the high cost of these systems.

Market Segmentation

The Micro Irrigation Systems Market is segmented by type, crop type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation. Based on crop type, the market is sub-segmented into plantation crops, field crops, orchard crops, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into small farming, large & corporate farming, government, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Micro Irrigation Systems Market are Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation,Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation Co., Rain Bird Corporation and Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

