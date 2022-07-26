Lightning Arrester Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lightning Arrester Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Lightning Arrester Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A lightning arrester is a device installed on electrical power systems and telecommunication equipment to protect them from damage by lightning strikes. The arrester acts as a conductor that diverts the lightning strike to the ground, where it can be safely dissipated.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22938/

Key Trends

The key trends in Lightning Arrester technology are:

1. The use of alternative materials: new materials such as carbon nanotubes and graphene are being investigated for their potential use in lightning arresters. These materials have superior electrical properties compared to traditional materials, and could potentially enable more efficient and cost-effective lightning protection.

2. The development of new designs: traditional designs for lightning arresters are being revisited and improved. For example, the use of air gaps and non-linear resistors is being explored in order to improve the performance of lightning arresters.

3. The improvement of manufacturing processes: new manufacturing processes are being developed in order to improve the quality and performance of lightning arresters. For example, 3D printing is being used to create prototypes of new designs, and new methods for applying coatings are being investigated.

4. The adoption of new standards: new standards are being developed in order to improve the safety and performance of lightning arresters. For example, the IEC standard 61662 is being revised to include new requirements for test methods and performance criteria.

Key Drivers

Lightning arrester is a protective device used to prevent damage to electrical equipment from lightning strikes. It is installed between the lightning rod and the electrical equipment. Lightning arrester consists of a metal oxide varistor (MOV) which is a nonlinear resistor. When the voltage across the MOV exceeds its breakdown voltage, it conducts current and limits the voltage.

The key drivers of the lightning arrester market are the increasing number of thunderstorms and the growing demand for protection of electrical equipment from lightning strikes. The market is also driven by the increasing investment in the power sector and the growing construction activities.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22938/

Market Segmentation

The Lightning Arrester Market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into rod gap lightning arrester, expulsion lightning arrester, continuous cast lightning arrester, and others. By end-user, the market is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Lightning Arrester Market are Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. ABB Limited, Belkin International, Inc., TE Connectivity, Crompton Greaves, General Electric Company, Siemens AG and Eaton Corporation Inc.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS22938/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700