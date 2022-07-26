Surgical Instrument Tracking Market is reach a valuation of approximately US$ 1,294.89 Mn through 2032

he global surgical instrument tracking system industry is forecast to surge at a CAGR of 18%, reaching US$ 1,294.89 Mn by the end of the 2022-2032 assessment period, according to a recently revamped study published by Fact.MR. The market remains driven by the increased level of automation in the healthcare industry.

During the 2017-2021 historical period, the market witnessed an impressive 15.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 215.01 Mn in value. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ever increasing hospitalization rates rendered surgical instrument tracking systems all the more necessary, as surgical equipment requirements increased exponentially to treat infected patients.

As the number of equipment falling under UDI will keep escalating, it is likely to stimulate the demand for solutions that enable compliance such as surgical instrument tracking systems. Increasing government expenditures to improve overall efficiency of healthcare services is yet another factor likely to stimulate demand for high-grade surgical instrument tracking systems.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In October 2020, Steris- a seller of infection prevention, surgical equipment and other hospital products has acquired Key Surgical in a US$850 million deal that adds complementary product lines and expands its geographic reach.

Getinge AB and Intelligent InSites, Inc. have developed T-DOC 2000 surgical instrument traceability system. The solution supports the sterile supply workflow of instruments, consumables, and implants, from reprocessing, inventory and logistics to use.

Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Segmentations:

Product Surgical Instrument Tracking Console Surgical Instrument Tracking Software Surgical Endoscope Tracking and Management System Surgical Instrument Tracking Services

Technology Barcode Scanning Based Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems RFID Based Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems

End User Surgical Instrument Tracking for Hospital Sterile Processing Department (SPD) Surgical Instrument Tracking for Hospital Operation Theatres Surgical Instrument Tracking for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surgical Instrument Tracking for Office-based Specialized Clinics



