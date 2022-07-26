Manufacturers of Household Air Care Products Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

In the recently revised analysis on household air care products, analysts have predicted market expansion at a moderate CAGR of approximately 3% over the next ten years to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn. Growth is expected to be attributed to factors such as rising pollution levels, increasing focus on sanitation and hygiene, growing purchasing power of consumers, etc.

Emerging and developing economies that are witnessing high urbanization and industrialization are also seeing an increase in their pollution levels. This increased pollution is driving demand for air care products to keep the surroundings pleasant and without any foul odors that come with contaminants in the air.

Rising disposable income has also favored demand for air care products, which are still seen as luxury items in some regions. With rising awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene, the need to keep the surroundings clean and fresh has increased more than what it was in the past decade.

India, the U.K., China, Japan, and U.S. are some of the major nations leading the demand for household air care products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global household air care products market is valued at around US$ 11 Bn, and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 3% through 2031.

Rising pollution levels in developing economies due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to drive demand in these economies.

Europe and North America hold close to 60% share of the global market at present.

Increasing disposable income and provision of more purchasing power are expected to drive sales of household air care products.

Rising awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene is also expected to aid market growth.

Manufacturers are expected to launch new products that are in accordance with the sustainability trend in order to attract environment-aware consumers.

“Increasing pollution levels and rising disposable income are major factors that influence the growth trajectory of the household air care products industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of household air care products, such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Henkel KGaA, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser., etc., have been profiled in this research analysis.

In 2019, Enviroscent, a brand focused on creating safe and healthy air fresheners launched its nature-inspired scents. The products are made from naturally sourced materials and are free from harmful chemicals.

Zara Home in April 2021 launched a new scented candle range inspired by earthy aromas. It features earthy tomato and oregano fragrances along with the trending fragrance called betterave. The candles come in the price range of US$ 24 to US$ 35.

Segments Covered in Household Air Care Products Industry Research

By Product Type: Sprays and Aerosol Ionizers Candles and Strips

By Fragrance: Floral Fruity Vanilla Spices & Herbs Other

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade Grocery Stores Convenience Stores e-Commerce Other Retail Formats



