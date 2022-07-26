Revenue Growth Of Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market To Be Influenced By Growing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global microfiber synthetic leather market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% and estimated to surpass the market value of US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of FY-2032. The microfiber synthetic leather market accounts for around 17% of synthetic leather market, the share of microfiber synthetic leather market is expected to bolster on the back of growing concern and shifting consumer preference for environmental friendly products.

Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market Size Value in 2022 US$ ~1.1 Bn Project Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ ~1.8 Bn Global Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~4.9% Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~15%

Key Segments Covered Product Type Bio-Based Leather PU Synthetic Leather PVC-Based Synthetic Leather

Application Clothing Furnishing Bags, Purses & Wallets Footwear Automotive Other Applications

Competitive Landscape Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Key players who have created momentum in global microfiber synthetic leather market are Huafon Group, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Tongda Textile Machinery (group) Co.,Ltd., Topsun Micro Fiber, Teijin Cordley, Xiangyu Xinghong, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Meisheng Group, SISA, Ecolorica, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.,, Asahi Kasei Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Jeongsan International, and H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive segment displays rapid growth in demand

Global microfiber synthetic leather market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa.

Products in global microfiber synthetic leather market and can be segmented into bio-based leather, PU synthetic leather and PVC-based synthetic leather where PVC-based synthetic leather owns one-third of the total microfiber synthetic leather market. Microfiber synthetic leather have varied applications. They can be used in clothing, furnishing, bags and automotive. Increase in disposable income allows individuals to splurge on luxury to create status symbol. Furnishings segment has displayed rapid growth and is expected to dominate the market for the forecast period 2017-2026. Technological advancements have turned out to be a boon for automotive segment and new innovation have been introduced. This in turn has shot up the automotive requirements. Increased demand in automotive is generating great opportunities in global microfiber synthetic leather market.

Advancement in processing technology boosts global market

Processing technology of microfiber synthetic leather has been ever-evolving. The dying properties of synthetic leather restrict development of leather base which arises need for alternative dyeing and finishing techniques. Hydrogen collagen extracted from leather base is eyed as a natural biomass alternative that is non-toxic and contains active groups like carboxyl and amino that display outstanding properties such as biocompatibility and hydrophilicity. It significantly improves the dying property along with reducing environmental impact.

The global microfiber synthetic leather market also faces challenges in terms of cost. The common materials used in manufacture of synthetic leather is generally PVC and polyutherine. These materials are being widely criticized for their negative attributes like carbon foot print and lack of biodegradability. These elements require plastic-based adhesives to adhere the fibers together which again is against sustainability. Polyutherine is produced using chemicals and is not biodegradable.

