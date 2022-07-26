Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market will reach a global valuation of US$ 53.88 Bn by the end of 2032

According to Fact.MR, the global automotive interior LED lighting market is estimated to reach US$ 30 Bn by 2020 and US$ 33.08 Bn by 2022. Market growth is expected to be steady from 2022-2032 at a CAGR of 5%, and it is expected that this market will reach a global valuation of US$ 53.88 billion by the end of 2032.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the automotive supply chain has been disrupted globally. Furthermore, the epidemic has adversely affected auto sales during the past five years in addition to disrupting manufacturing facilities worldwide. In 2020, vehicle sales and production dropped by at least 20% as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The market is predicted to be driven by various factors such as customizing the lights. This will likely add an emotional element to the rather sterile interior lighting, therefore increasing demand for automotive interior LED lighting. As a result of the combination of integrated electronics and automotive interior LEDs, key players also predict that interior LED lighting will be used for entertainment and communication in addition to navigation and vehicle information.

Competitive Landscape:

The key manufacturers of automotive components and suppliers of automotive components continue to invest in R&D. In order to establish a global footprint, the key players in the market are forming various profitable joint venture and expanding operations on a global platform.

Hubei Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Limited was inaugurated by the Koito Automotive Company in China.

In 2017, Osram India introduced the Rallye lighting solution for automotive applications.

Valueo announced its entry into the dynamic LED lighting market by purchasing 10.5% of Aledia, a high-tech startup that designs cutting-edge LED lighting for general and automotive use.

Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market Segmentations:

By Product Dashboard Lights Ambient Lighting Dome and Map Lighting Center Stack Head-up Display Reading Lights

By Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Volts 12V 14V

By Sales Channel OEM After Market



