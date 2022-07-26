Processed Meat Market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of processed meat are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 356.5 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 4.6% over the next ten years.

In the global food & beverage industry, innovation and new product creations are based on strong natural, health, and sustainability credentials. Products made with healthy and nutritious components and labeled with assurances of minimal processing or demonstrable health benefits from natural ingredients appeal more to consumers, especially in developed economies with higher incomes and an aging population.

Due to rising affluence and healthy eating trends, emerging countries such as China and India are likely to play a significant role in the global meat and poultry sector. Because they are sold by well-established corporations such as the WH Group in China and Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd in India, packaged processed beef products are deemed hygienic and of good quality. These manufacturers have gradually moved their focus from shelf-stable processed meat to chilled processed meat in response to increased consumer demand for more fresh and healthful processed meat products.

Processed Meat Market – Scope of Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Consumer preference for organic food products is expected to witness significant increase over the next few years. Manufacturers and distributors of processed meat are tailoring their product offerings to meet consumer demand. Due to high profit margins and consumer demand for natural products, growing number of manufacturers are entering the organic processed meat market. In the next 2 to 3 years, many companies are expected to launch organic processed meat.

Some of the market players featured in the report are JBA SA, Hormel Foods, Harim Co. Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Danish Crown A/S, Cargill Meat Solution Corp., WH Group, BRF SA, Smithfield Foods Inc., SYSCO Corp., OSI Group, ConAgra Foods Inc., and Cherkizovo Group PJSC.

Post covid consumer spending on Processed Meat: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Processed Meat demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Processed Meat. As per the study, the demand for Processed Meat will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Processed Meat. As per the study, the demand for Processed Meat will grow through 2031. Processed Meat historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Processed Meat consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Processed Meat Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Processed Beef Processed Pork Processed Poultry Meat Processed Sheep Meat

By Nature Organic Processed Meat Conventional Processed Meat

By Form Fresh or Chilled Processed Meat Frozen Processed Meat Shelf Stable Processed Meat

By End-use Application Processed Meat for Food Processing Industry Processed Meat for Food Service Industry Retail Sales of Processed Meat Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others



