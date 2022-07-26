Worldwide Sales Of Medical Ventilators Is Poised To Expand 2.5x To Reach Us$ 3.6 Bn During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- establishes that global demand for medical ventilators is poised to expandto reachfrom 2021 to 2031. As of 2020, the industry was valued at, with sales surging rapidly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Future demand is highly reliant on the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

Prominent Key players of the Medical Ventilators market survey report:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Hamilton Medical AG

Smith Medical Inc.

Drägerwerk AG

Getinge

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Bunnell Incorporated

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Critical Care Medical Ventilators Transport and Portable Medical Ventilators Neonatal Medical Ventilators

Technology Invasive Medical Ventilators Non-Invasive Medical Ventilator

End User Medical Ventilators for Hospitals Medical Ventilators for Ambulatory Surgical Centres Medical Ventilators for Long Term Care Centres Medical Ventilators for Home Care Settings Medical Ventilators for Emergency Health Services



