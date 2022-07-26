Worldwide Demand For Nitrobenzene Market Exhibits A Very Modest 3.6% CAGR During 2020 – 2030| Fact.MR Forecasts

Global nitrobenzene market exhibits a very modest 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. Accelerating demand for high-performance plastics across the globe will continue to generate revenue for nitrobenzene manufacturers. Applications in producing methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) to enhance the durability of plastic are a prime factor for this growth.

Prominent Key Players Of The Nitrobenzene Market Survey Report:

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Elong Co.,Ltd

Shandong Jinling Chemical Co., Ltd

Finetech Industry Limited

Covestro AG

Global Nitrobenzene Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global nitrobenzene market is segmented on the basis of application, end use and region.

By Application : Aniline Production Pesticide Additive Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Paint Solvent Others

By End-Use : Construction Agriculture Pharmaceutical Automotive Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



