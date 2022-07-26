Worldwide Demand For Transportation Management Systems Industry Will Register A Surprising Double Digit CAGR Of 10.7% By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Transport Management System Market Analysis by Components (Traffic Management Solutions, Traffic Management Services), Transport Modes (Road, Rail, Air, Sea), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud Deployment), Vertical, Regions – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global transportation management systems market is expected to accumulate a market value of $6.9 billion in 2022 . The industry will  record an astonishing double-digit CAGR of  10.7% . Sales of transportation systems  are expected to exceed $19.1 billion by the  forecast period 2022-2032 .

Who are the key players in the Transportation Management System Market research report ?

  • Oracle Corporation
  • sap
  • Manhattan Associates
  • CH Robinson
  • Trimble Inc.
  • blue jay solution
  • Mercurygate International
  • blue yonder
  • move
  • Cartesian system group
  • E2open, LLC
  • alpega group
  • 3Gtms Inc.
  • 3T Logistics Technology Group
  • GlobalTrends Enterprises, LLC

Main sectors covered

  • by component

    • Transportation Management Solutions
      • Planning and Execution Solutions
      • order management solution
      • Audit, Payment and Billing Solutions
      • Reporting and Analytics Solutions
      • Routing and tracking solutions
    • traffic management service
      • Consultation service
      • Integration and Implementation Services
      • Support and maintenance services

  • By means of transportation

    • Road-based traffic management system
    • Rail-based traffic management system
    • Air-based traffic management system
    • Ocean-based traffic management system

  • by distribution

    • On-premises deployment of traffic management systems
    • Cloud deployment of transportation management system

  • vertical star

    • Transportation management system for manufacturing
    • Retail Transport Management Systems
    • Medical and pharmaceutical transport management system
    • Transportation management system for transportation and logistics
    • Transportation Management Systems for Energy and Utilities
    • Traffic Management System for Government
    • Transportation management systems for other industries

Insights for each vendor consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Transport Management Systems report provide to readers?

  • Segmentation of transportation management systems based on product type, end-use and geography.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.
  • Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each transport management system player.
  • It details various government regulations on the consumption of traffic management systems.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global transportation management systems.

This report covers the following transportation management systems market insights and assessments: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Transportation Management Systems market.

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on demand for key industries and transport management systems
  • Latest industry analysis of Transportation Management Systems market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.
  • Analysis of key trends Traffic Management System market and changing consumer preferences of key industries.
  • Changing traffic management system demand and consumption of various products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive Data and Competitive Analysis of Key Players in Transportation Management Systems
  • Transportation Management Systems US market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and the recovery of the economy.
  • Transport management system demand forecasts in Europe remain stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

The questions answered in the Transport Management Systems report are:

  • How has the transportation management system market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects for the global transportation management system based on regions?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for transportation management systems?
  • Why is the consumption of traffic management systems the highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

