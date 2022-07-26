Newly-Released Personal Assistance App Industry Analysis Shows That Global Demand Enjoyed Year-On-Year (YoY) Growth Of 18.3% By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Personal Assistance Apps Market By Product Type (Chatbot, Mobile Apps), By Revenue Type (Free/Freemium, Subscription), By Technology (Speech to Text, Text to Speech, Text to Text), By Application Sector (Residential, Commercial)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Newly-released personal assistance app industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.8% in 2021, to reach a value of above US$ 3.1 Bn. Mobile apps displayed negative growth of 4.1% to a reach a value of US$ 1.37 Bn in 2020, while smart device apps were up by 18.3% to record a value of US$ 1 Bn.

Prominent Key players of the Personal Assistance Apps market survey report:

Amazon.com, Inc.

SAMSUNG

RoboBot Studio

Microsoft

Google LLC.

24me

Apple Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Verint

Intel Corporation

Market Segments Covered in Personal Assistance Apps Industry Research

By Product Type Chatbots Smart Device Apps Mobile Apps

By Revenue Free/Freemium Personal Assistance Apps Subscription (Monthly, Yearly) Personal Assistance Apps One-time License Personal Assistance Apps

By Technology Speech to Text Personal Assistance Apps Text to Speech Personal Assistance Apps Speech to Speech Personal Assistance Apps Text to Text Personal Assistance Apps

By Application Sector Residential / Individual Personal Assistance Apps Commercial Personal Assistance Apps BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) Electronics & Semiconductors Automotive Healthcare Education Retail IT & Telecom Travel & Hospitality Transport & Logistics Others



