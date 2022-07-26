Newly-Released Personal Assistance App Industry Analysis Shows That Global Demand Enjoyed Year-On-Year (YoY) Growth Of 18.3% By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Personal Assistance Apps Market By Product Type (Chatbot, Mobile Apps), By Revenue Type (Free/Freemium, Subscription), By Technology (Speech to Text, Text to Speech, Text to Text), By Application Sector (Residential, Commercial)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Newly-released personal assistance app industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.8% in 2021, to reach a value of above US$ 3.1 Bn. Mobile apps displayed negative growth of 4.1% to a reach a value of US$ 1.37 Bn in 2020, while smart device apps were up by 18.3% to record a value of US$ 1 Bn.

Prominent Key players of the Personal Assistance Apps market survey report:

  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • SAMSUNG
  • RoboBot Studio
  • Microsoft
  • Google LLC.
  • 24me
  • Apple Inc.
  • Baidu, Inc.
  • HCL Technologies Limited
  • eGain Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Verint
  • Intel Corporation

Market Segments Covered in Personal Assistance Apps Industry Research

  • By Product Type
    • Chatbots
    • Smart Device Apps
    • Mobile Apps
  • By Revenue
    • Free/Freemium Personal Assistance Apps
    • Subscription (Monthly, Yearly) Personal Assistance Apps
    • One-time License Personal Assistance Apps
  • By Technology
    • Speech to Text Personal Assistance Apps
    • Text to Speech Personal Assistance Apps
    • Speech to Speech Personal Assistance Apps
    • Text to Text Personal Assistance Apps
  • By Application Sector
    • Residential / Individual Personal Assistance Apps
    • Commercial Personal Assistance Apps
      • BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance)
      • Electronics & Semiconductors
      • Automotive
      • Healthcare
      • Education
      • Retail
      • IT & Telecom
      • Travel & Hospitality
      • Transport & Logistics
      • Others

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Personal Assistance Apps Market report provide to the readers?

  • Personal Assistance Apps fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Personal Assistance Apps player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Personal Assistance Apps in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Personal Assistance Apps.

The report covers following Personal Assistance Apps Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Personal Assistance Apps market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Personal Assistance Apps
  • Latest industry Analysis on Personal Assistance Apps Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Personal Assistance Apps Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Personal Assistance Apps demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Personal Assistance Apps major players
  • Personal Assistance Apps Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Personal Assistance Apps demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Personal Assistance Apps Market report include:

  • How the market for Personal Assistance Apps has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Personal Assistance Apps on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Personal Assistance Apps?
  • Why the consumption of Personal Assistance Apps highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

