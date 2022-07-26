Rising In Sales Of Smart Pole Is Project To Grow At A Whopping CAGR Of 21% During 2022-2032-Fact.MR Study

Smart Pole Market Analysis by Installation Type (New Smart Pole Installations, Retrofit Smart Pole Installations), Component (Smart Pole Software, Smart Pole Hardware), by Application – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global smart pole market was valued at $8 billion in 2021 and  is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2022-2032 .  This industry is expected to reach a market size of USD 65.12 billion by 2032.

The major players covered in Smart Pole Market research report are:

  • Eaton PLC
  • general electric company
  • Siemens AG
  • Silverspring Networks (Itron)
  • Wepro Limited
  • means holding BV
  • step
  • zoomtobel group
  • Cree (Wolfspeed Inc.)

Key Segments Covered in Smart Pole Industry Survey

  • By installation type:
    • Install new smart poles
    • Install Retrofit Smart Pole
  • By application:
    • Smart Poles for Highways and Roads
    • Smart Pole for Public Places
    • Smart Poles for Rail and Ports
  • By component:
    • smart poll software
    • Smart Pole Hardware
      • lighting lamp
      • Pole Bracket and Pole Body
      • communication device
      • etc

