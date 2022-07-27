Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Size, Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2031| Klockner Pentaplast,  DOW, FujiSeal, Hammer Packaging, Macfarlane Group

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Stretch sleeve labels are a type of labeling that is applied to a product like a sock or glove. The label is made of a stretchy material, such as polyester, and is printed with the product information. The label is then applied to the product and shrunk down to fit snugly. This type of labeling is often used for products that are difficult to label with traditional methods, such as those with irregular shapes. Shrink sleeve labels are a type of labeling that is applied to a product like a bottle or can. The label is made of a shrinkable material, such as polyethylene, and is printed with the product information.

Market Segmentation

The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels market is segmented by polymer type, applications, printing technology and region. By polymer type, the market is segmented into PVC, PETG, OPS, PE and others. By application, the market is classified into food, wine & spirit, beauty & personal care and others. By printing technology, the market is bifurcated into gravure, flexography and digital printing. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The major players in Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels the market are Berry Plastics, Cclind, Cenveo, Huhtamaki, Klockner Pentaplast, DOW, FujiSeal, Hammer Packaging, Macfarlane Group and Sleevevo

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels market are the high cost of the labels and the need for skilled labor to apply them. Additionally, Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels can be difficult to remove, which can create waste and environmental concerns.

