Sales Of Small Canned Motor Pumps Will Surpass Revenues Worth Us$ 2,000 Mn By 2026-End

Global Canned Motor Pumps Market Overview

The global canned motor pumps market created an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 728.9 million during the historical period. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted demand for canned motor pumps in almost every region. This, in turn, is poised to create latency in the global canned motor pumps market.

As the market rebounds, Fact.MR projects that the global canned motor pumps market is poised to witness sluggish growth and is set to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Hampered supply chains amidst lockdowns imposed in many of the countries has caused irregular and insufficient supply of raw materials. At the same time, demand for canned motor pumps has dampened significantly due to halted operations in end use industries.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Canned Motor Pumps market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Canned Motor Pumps market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Canned Motor Pumps market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Avingtrans Plc, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Dalian Huanyou Canned Motor Pump Co., Ltd., Dynamic Pumps & Projects Pvt. Ltd., Harbin Electric Corporation, Jiamusi Electric Machine CO., Ltd.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Product:

Standard Pumps

High-Temperature Pumps

Reverse Circulation Pumps

Liquid Pumps

Multistage Pumps

Others

By Applications:

Chemical

Water & wastewater

Oil & gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverages

Agricultural

Other End-Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Canned Motor Pumps Considered as Effective Alternative to Centrifugal Pumps

More and more seal-less canned motor pumps are witnessing adoption for conveying of liquefied gases in the chemical sector. This is mainly because of their low life cycle costs, significant noise reduction, higher operational safety & efficacy, and particularly owing to their high degree of eco-friendliness. Canned motor pumps are being considered as an effective and safe alternative to the conventional centrifugal pumps, as well as the magnetic drive pumps. Environment awareness that has propelled over the past few years has led to the implementation of stricter regulations apropos to safety and health on the petrochemical and chemical plants.

Canned motor pumps, which are completely leakage-free and deprived of shaft sealing, significantly contribute to maintenance of such regulations. These pumps comply with the API (American Petroleum Institute) 685 specification, which standardizes seal-less pumps’ application in the petrochemical industry and refineries.

