Worldwide Sales Of Automatic Waste Collection Systems Are Predicted To Increase At A High CAGR Of 8.9% By 2032

Automatic Waste Collection System Market Overview

The increasing population around the world has created problems that need immediate attention. Human being’s want of making life easy at every step has created solutions for humans but problems for the environment.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization has increased pollution of all types. Pollution can cause fatalities that are harmful to living beings. Also, pollution is the major reason for premature death and health-related problems amongst individuals. Water pollution, air pollution, noise pollution and land pollution have created havoc on planet earth.

According to the World Bank, the world generates 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste. On average, one individual generates 0.74 kilograms of waste per day. This may vary from 0.11 to 4.54 kilograms of waste per day. Today, the world’s population stands at 7,800,000,000.

Segmentation

By use

  • Hospitals
  • Hotels/Restaurants
  • Airports
  • Educational Institutions
  • Universities
  • Stadiums
  • Others

By Industry

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the automatic waste collecting system are

  • Caverion Corporation
  • Cleantech Group
  • Dansk SkraldesugApS
  • Envac
  • Europa Co. Ltd
  • Logiwaste AB
  • MariCap Oy
  • Ros Roca

Key Trends

Companies are launching apps that will help the people understand the automated waste collection system. This will reduce the hesitation of using the automated waste system within people. Also, these apps will help people know the amount of waste they are generating to create awareness. Overall, these apps will motivate people to work towards a better lifestyle

