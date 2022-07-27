Barium Borate Business Is Estimated To Grow At A Higher CAGR Of Over 6% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

Based on crystalline form, the market is segmented into:

Alpha form

Beta form

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

Paper and Pulp

Coating

Adhesives

Paints

Plastics

Based on region, the market is segmented as

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



What is Driving Demand for Barium Borate Market?

Barium Borate is a multipurpose nonlinear crystal that can be used in harmonic production, optical parametric oscillators, electro-optical applications, ranging from near-infrared to deep ultraviolet. A large nonlinear coefficient, a high laser damage threshold, a low thermo-optic coefficient are just a few of its significant features.

It is well known nonlinear optical crystal and with the help of beta barium borate crystal, quantum linked photos can be created. It also act as bactericide and fungicide and have wide spread application in the paints, coating and adhesive industry as it act as binding agent which are the driving demand for the market.

Key Players



Manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors are among the key participants recognized across the globe which includes:

Red Optronics

Lasertec

Raicol Crystals

United Crystals

Inrad Optics

INNOWIT

Hg Optronics

Fuzhou Jingyuan Photoelectric Technology

CASTON

Atom Optics

A- Star Photonics

GAMDAN

CASTECh

Stanford Advanced Materials

EKSMA OPTICS

MT-optics.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

