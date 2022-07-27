Hybrid Propellants Market Is Set To Witness A CAGR Over 6% During 2022-2032

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Hybrid Propellants Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Hybrid Propellants Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Hybrid Propellants Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

  • By Platform

    • Satellites
      • CubeSats
      • Small Satellites
        • Nanosatellites
        • Microsatellites
        • Minisatellites
      • Medium Satellites (500-2,500 KG)
      • Large Satellites (>2,500kg)
    • Capsules/Cargos
      • Crewed Spacecraft or Human Space flight
      • Uncrewed or Unmanned Spacecraft
    • Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes
    • Rovers/Spacecraft Landers
    • Launch Vehicles
      • Small Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg)
      • Medium to Heavy Launch Vehicles (>350,000 KG)
      • Reusable Launch Vehicles

  • By System Component

    • Thrusters
      • Chemical Propulsion Thrusters
        • Cold & Warm Gas Thrusters
        • Monopropellant Thrusters
        • Bipropellant Thrusters
      • Electric Propulsion Thrusters
        • Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) or Ion Thruster
        • Hall Effect Thruster (HET)
        • High-Efficiency Multi-Stage Plasma Thruster (HEMP-T)
        • Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)
        • Quad Confinement Thruster (QCT)
        • Magneto Plasma Dynamic (MPD) Thruster
        • Others
      • Propellant Feed Systems
        • Propellant Tanks
          • Monopropellant Tanks
          • Bipropellat Tanks
        • Regulators
        • Valves
        • Turbo Pumps
        • Combustion Chambers
      • Rocket Motors
      • Nozzles
      • Propulsion Thermal Control
      • Power Processing Units
      • Others

  • By Propulsion Type

    • Chemical Propulsion
      • Solid
      • Liquid
      • Hybrid
      • Green
    • Non-chemical Propulsion
      • Electric Propulsion
        • Xenon
        • Argon
        • Krypton
        • Hydrogen
        • Others
      • Solar Propulsion
        • Solar Sail Propulsion
        • Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP)
        • Solar Thermal Propulsion
      • Tether Propulsion
      • Nuclear propulsion
      • Laser Propulsion

  • By Support Service

    • Design, Engineering, & Operation
    • Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution
    • Fueling & Launch Support

  • By Orbit

    • Low Earth orbit (LEO)
    • Medium Earth orbit (MEO)
    • Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
    • Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

  • By End User

    • Commercial
      • Satellite Operators/Owners
      • Space Launch Service Providers
    • Government & Defense
      • Defense Sector
      • National Space Agencies
      • Others

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Upcoming Space Missions to Bolster Hybrid Propellant Demand

There are more than 50+ space mission going to be held during 2021-2031. NASA have recently launched its upcoming planetary events list, with its new solar orbiter mission to commence on 8th August 2021. Similar, missions are planned by the Americas private space organization SpaceX. With these many new missions in the coming years, the demand for propellants is estimated to be sky-rocketing.

Most of the organizations focus is on development of light weighted economical rockets with efficient propulsion. The hybrid propellant is the one which is economically feasible and has lighter mass compared to other fuel forms. Thus, its demand will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hybrid propellants include

  • Antrix
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • SpaceX
  • Blue Origin
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK)
  • The Boeing Company
  • Safran S.A. (ArianeGroup)
  • China Great Wall Industry Corporation
  • IHI Corporation
  • NPO Energomash
  • Virgin Galactic
  • Yuzhmash
  • Rocket Lab
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • National Aeronautics
  • Space Administration (NASA) among others.

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

