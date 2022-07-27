DC-DC converter Market Future Trends, Dynamic Growth And Forecast To 2031 | Delta Electronics Inc., Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Traco Electronic

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Global DC-DC converter report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on DC-DC converter market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A DC-DC converter is a device that converts direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. It is a type of power electronic converter. DC-DC converters are used in a variety of applications, including in power supplies for computers and other electronic devices, battery chargers, solar power systems, and electric vehicles.

There are three main types of DC-DC converters: boost converters, buck converters, and buck-boost converters.

Boost converters increase the voltage of a DC signal. They are used when the output voltage needs to be higher than the input voltage. Buck converters decrease the voltage of a DC signal. They are used when the output voltage needs to be lower than the input voltage. Buck-boost converters can increase or decrease the voltage of a DC signal. They are used when the output voltage needs to be either higher or lower than the input voltage.

Market Segments

The DC-DC converter Market is segmented by input voltage, output voltage, mounting style, application, and region. Based on the input voltage, the market is divided into 5-36V, 36-75V, and 75V & above. Based on the output voltage, the market is divided into less than 5V, 5V to 15V, and 15V & above. By mounting style, the market is bifurcated into, surface mount and through hole. Based on the application, the market is categorized into smartphone, servers & storage, EV battery management unit, railway, and medical equipment. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The DC-DC converter Market includes players such as Ericsson, Texas Instruments, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., General Electric (GE), Delta Electronics Inc., Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Traco Electronic AG, RECOM Power GmbH and MORNSUN.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in DC-DC converter market are as follows:

The efficiency of DC-DC converters is relatively low as compared to other power conversion devices such as AC-DC converters. This limits their application in power-critical applications. DC-DC converters are also generally more expensive than other power conversion devices. This makes them less attractive for use in cost-sensitive applications.

