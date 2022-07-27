Synchronous Condenser Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2031| Fuji Electric, General Electric, Ideal Electric Power Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Synchronous condensers are large rotating electrical machines that function like an over-sized generator without an attached prime mover such as a turbine or reciprocating engine. The synchronous condenser typically has a large, direct-current field winding on the stator, and the rotor is an over-sized AC synchronous motor. The direct-current field winding is excited from an external source of direct current, and the rotor is mechanically coupled to the grid.

Market Segmentation

The global synchronous condenser market is segmented into type, cooling type, starting method, reactive power rating, end user and region. By type, the market is segregated into new and refurbished. On the basis of cooling type, the market is divided into air-cooled, water-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled synchronous condenser. By starting methods, the market is divided into static frequency converter, pony motor, and others. By reactive power rating the market is classified into 100 MVAR, 100–200 MVAR and above 200 MVAR. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into are electric utilities and industrial. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

key Players

Key players operating in the global synchronous condenser industry are ABB, Ltd., Andritz, Eaton Corporation Plc, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Ideal Electric Power Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens Energy, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and WEG Group.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Synchronous Condenser market are:

The high cost of synchronous condensers

The need for skilled labor to operate and maintain synchronous condensers

The need for a reliable source of power to operate synchronous condensers

The potential for harmonics and other power quality issues when synchronous condensers are used

