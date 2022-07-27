Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market Size, In-Deep Analysis, Application, Regional Demand And Global Forecast 2022 To 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) is a process by which a company outsources the development and manufacturing of a new drug or other pharmaceutical product to another company. The CDMO industry has grown in recent years as more and more pharmaceutical companies seek to focus on their core competencies and outsource non-core activities.

Market Segments

The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is segmented based on type of contract manufacturing, end user, and geography. Based on type of contract manufacturing, the market is segmented as, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) / Bulk drug, Final Dosage Form (FDF), advanced drug delivery products, OTC medicines and Nutritional products and Packaging contract manufacturing. By end user, it is divided into big pharmaceutical companies, small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Catalent, Inc, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, FAMAR Health Care Services, AbbVie Inc, Aenova Group, Almac Group, Siegfried Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG , WuXi AppTec, and Samsung BioLogics.

Restraints & Challenges

The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing market is facing a number of challenges, including the need for increased regulation, the high cost of research and development, and the need for more effective treatments for rare diseases. In addition, the market is also facing a number of restraints, such as the lack of access to funding, the limited number of experienced personnel, and the lack of standardization in the industry.

