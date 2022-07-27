Surge Suppression IC Market Is Expected To Grow Significantly Over The Projected Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation



By Packaging Type Bulk Cut Tape Digi Reel Strip Tape and Reel Tube

By Operating Voltage 0 – 100V 100V – 500V 500V – 850V

By Technology External Switch Internal Switch

By Use Case Automotive Ethernet General Purpose Portable equipment SLIC USB-OTG USB-TYPE C

By Response Time 100 ns 250 ns

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Rising Demand for Hi-Tech Appliances Will Propel the Surge Suppression IC Market

Ascent in populace and expanding financial advancements in the agricultural countries, the interest for hi-tech electronic appliances is on rising. With developing industrialization and expansion in discretionary cash flow, the way of life has improved. Consequently, the utilization and spending on electronic things have dramatically grown over the years.

Additionally, appropriation of high-end electronic hardware like LCD, LED, workstations, clothes washers, and TVs in the emerging nations are the main considerations behind the rise in demand and sales of suppression IC.

Key Players



Some of the key prominent players in the industry includes

Analog Devices Inc.

Bourns Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

Maxim Integrated

NXP USA Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Rochester Electronics LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Kinetic Technologies

Mornsun Power.

Aforementioned players have mainly relied on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their businesses and increase consumer base.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

