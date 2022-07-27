Environment, Health and Safety Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2022 to 2030

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) is a term used to describe the various laws, regulations, and policies governing the health and safety of employees in the workplace. EHS encompasses a wide range of topics, including occupational safety and health, toxicology, industrial hygiene, environmental protection, and emergency response.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) technology.

One of the most important is the trend towards integrating EHS management into overall business management processes. This includes the use of data and analytics to drive decision-making, the development of mobile apps and other technologies to facilitate data collection and analysis, and the use of cloud-based solutions to improve collaboration and data sharing.

Key Players

The global environment, health, and safety market includes players such as Enablon, VelocityEHS, Intelex, Gensuite, Cority, Quentic, Sphera, Enviance, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, and others.

Market Segments

The environment, health, and safety market is segmented by component, deployment mode, end-use, and region. By component, the market is divided into software, and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premises, and cloud. Based on end-use, the market is segregated into healthcare, government, food and beverage, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Restraints & Challenges

There is a number of key restraints and challenges in the Environment, Health, and Safety market.

Firstly, there is a lack of awareness of the importance of EHS among many businesses and organizations. This means that they are not prioritizing EHS initiatives and are not investing in the necessary resources.

Secondly, there is a lack of standardization in the EHS field, which makes it difficult to compare and benchmark performance. This makes it difficult to drive improvements in the sector.

