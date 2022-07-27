Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market 2022 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Merck & Co., Inc, Alltech Corporation

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are substances that are added to the feed or water of animals to improve their rate of growth, feed efficiency, or carcass quality. Growth promoters are typically hormones or other compounds that stimulate appetite or metabolism. Performance enhancers are typically drugs that improve muscle development or stamina.

Some common growth promoters and performance enhancers include:

Hormones: Growth hormone, insulin-like growth factor, and testosterone are among the hormones that are sometimes used to promote growth in animals. Beta-adrenergic agonists: These drugs stimulate the sympathetic nervous system and can improve muscle development and growth rate. Antibiotics: These drugs can improve feed efficiency and growth rate by preventing or treating bacterial infections. Feed additives: Various compounds, such as amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, are sometimes added to animal feed to improve growth and performance.

Market Segments

The Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is segmented by type, animal type and region. By type the market is divided into antibiotic and non-antibiotic. Based on animal type it is segmented into poultry, porcine, livestock and aquaculture. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market includes players such as Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V. , Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Merck & Co., Inc, Alltech Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Vetoquinol S.A. , Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd and Novus International, Inc.

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market is the stringent regulations regarding the use of these products. In many countries, the use of these products is banned or heavily regulated. This is because of the potential health risks associated with the use of these products.

Another key challenge in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market is the lack of awareness about these products. Many farmers and consumers are not aware of the existence of these products and the potential benefits they can offer. This lack of awareness is a major barrier to the growth of the market.

Finally, another challenge facing the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market is the high cost of these products. These products are often very expensive, which makes them unaffordable for many farmers and consumers. This high cost is a major barrier to the growth of the market.

