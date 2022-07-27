Biofertilizers Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031 | Kiwa Bio-Tech Products group Corporation, Lallemand Inc, Rizobacter Argentina S.A

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Biofertilizers are organic materials that are used to add nutrients to the soil. They are often made from plant materials or animal manure and can be used to improve the soils fertility and health. Biofertilizers can also help to increase crop yields and improve the quality of the crops.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in biofertilizers technology. One is the development of more efficient fermentation processes. This has led to the production of more potent biofertilizers, which are able to provide plants with higher levels of nutrients. Another trend is the development of new delivery systems, such as granular or liquid formulations, which make it easier to apply biofertilizers to crops. Finally, there is an increasing focus on the use of organic matter, such as manure, as a source of nutrients for plants. This is because organic matter is more environmentally friendly than synthetic fertilizers.

Market Segments

The Biofertilizers Market is segmented by product type, microorganism type, application, crop type, and region. By product type, it is segmented into nitrogen fixing biofertilizers, phosphorus biofertilizers, compost biofertilizers, and liquid biofertilizers. By microorganism type, it is divided into Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, blue-green algae, Mycorrhiza, phosphate solubilizing bacteria, and other microorganisms. By application, it is segregated into seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Biofertilizers Market are Novozyme, National Fertilizers Limited, Agri Life, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products group Corporation, Lallemand Inc, Rizobacter Argentina S.A, Monsanto BioAg, Agrinos AS and Mapleton Agribiotech.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the biofertilizers market are the lack of awareness about the benefits of biofertilizers, the high cost of production, and the lack of government support.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of biofertilizers is a major challenge in the market. Farmers are not aware of the benefits of using biofertilizers, which leads to low adoption. The high cost of production is another challenge in the market. The cost of raw materials and the lack of economies of scale make it difficult for manufacturers to produce biofertilizers at a lower cost. The lack of government support is another challenge in the market. Governments in developing countries do not provide subsidies or tax incentives for the use of biofertilizers, which makes it difficult for farmers to adopt them.

