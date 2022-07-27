U.S. IVD & LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market e expanding growth USD 4.74 billion by 2024

U.S. IVD & LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Industry Overview

The U.S. IVD for autoimmune diseases market was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.74 billion by 2024. The U.S. Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) for autoimmune diseases was valued at USD 830.9 million in 2015. The high prevalence of autoimmune disorders, growing awareness about these ailments, growing demand for technologically developed & high performance products, and high investments in research are the driving factors for the expanding growth of the market.

These health problems are second leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and are amongst the leading causes of deaths in the U.S. women. They have an adverse impact on the work productivity and the quality of life of patients and form an economic burden greatly affecting the healthcare spending in the U.S. The National Institute of Health estimates the direct healthcare costs associated with these disorders accounted for around USD 100 billion, whereas the cancer costs accounted for USD 57 billion.

U.S. IVD & LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market by application and technology:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Addison’s Disease, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Alopecia Areata, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Systemic Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome, Diabetes Type 1, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Narcolepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Uveitis, and Others.

The U.S. IVD for rheumatoid arthritis held the majority of share of 14.1% in 2015 and the LDT for diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis held a share of 13.2%. Rheumatoid arthritis is a common disorder affecting the Americans.

is a common disorder affecting the Americans. The occurrence of psoriasis is on the rise and it is another factor adding heavily to the economic burden of autoimmune diseases in the U.S. Psoriasis results in higher utilization of resources and leads to loss of work productivity.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, Microbiology, and Molecular Diagnostics.

The clinical chemistry segment occupied the majority of the market share of IVD, accounting for 35.6% and LDT market accounting for 34.1%. Common samples tested in clinical chemistry are blood and urine.

Molecular diagnostics are projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 2.9% for IVD diagnostics and 3.1% for LDT diagnostics.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key market players focus on developing technologically advanced screening and diagnostic tests for various diseases. The focus is also on identifying treatment for growing rare diseases.

Some prominent players in the U.S. IVD & LDT For Autoimmune Diseases market include

Abbott

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

SQI Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Beckton Dickinson & Company

