Atomic Force Microscopy Market Growth Rate, Application, Outlook, Future Scope, and Leading Players – Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research, Nanonics Imaging

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is a type of scanning probe microscopy. The AFM market report provides analysis of market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is a type of scanning probe microscopy that uses a sharp tip to scan a sample surface and measure the forces between the tip and the sample. AFM can be used to measure a variety of properties, including topography, stiffness, and adhesion. AFM can also be used to measure electrical, magnetic, and optical properties.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) technology. One of the most significant is the increasing use of AFM for nanotechnology applications.

Another key trend is the increasing use of AFM for biological applications. AFM is an ideal tool for studying biological samples at high resolution, and it is being used increasingly for applications such as mapping cell membranes, studying protein interactions, and characterizing DNA and other biomolecules.

Market Segments

The atomic force microscopy market is segmented by offering, grade, application, and region. By offering, the market is classified into atomic force microscopes, probes, and software. On the basis of grade, it is bifurcated into industrial grade, and research grade. Based on application, it is divided into material science, life sciences, academics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global atomic force microscopy market includes players such as Bruker Corporation, JPK Instruments, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research, Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, and others.

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints in the atomic force microscopy market is the high cost of the equipment. AFMs can cost upwards of $100,000, making them inaccessible to many laboratories.

Another challenge facing the atomic force microscopy market is the lack of standardization. There is no single AFM platform that is universally accepted, which makes it difficult to compare results across different laboratories.

