Precision Guided Munition Market Trends, Challenges, In-Depth Insights, Strategies (2022-2031)

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Precision Guided Munition report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Precision Guided Munition market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Precision Guided Munition market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/precision-guided-munition-market/

Precision-guided munitions (PGMs) are weapons that use guidance systems, such as lasers or GPS, to hit their targets with greater accuracy than unguided weapons. PGMs are often used in situations where collateral damage needs to be minimized, such as in urban areas or when the target is a small and/or moving target.

Key Trends

Precision-guided munitions (PGMs) are a type of guided weapon that uses a guidance system to accurately target a specific location. PGMs are a category of munitions that include missiles, bombs, and torpedoes.

PGMs have seen a significant increase in use since the early 2000s, as they offer a number of advantages over traditional unguided munitions. PGMs are more accurate than unguided munitions, which reduces the risk of collateral damage and civilian casualties. In addition, PGMs are less likely to be intercepted by enemy defenses and can be used to target specific types of targets, such as bunkers or buildings.

PGMs are typically controlled by an external guidance system, such as GPS, laser guidance, or infra-red guidance. The guidance system is used to direct the munition to its target and can be used to adjust the munition’s trajectory in mid-flight if necessary.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20582

Market Segmentation

The precision-guided munitions market is segmented by type, speed, technology and region. By type autonomous and semi-autonomous. By speed, the market is classified into hypersonic, non-hypersonic . By technology, the market is bifurcated into infrared, IIR homing, IR homing, semi-active laser, and others . By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the precision-guided munitions market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Boeing, General Dynamics Corporation, Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation and MBDA.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS20582

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints in the precision-guided munitions market is the high cost of these systems. Additionally, the development and production of these systems require significant investments in research and development, which can be a challenge for some market participants. Furthermore, the successful integration of precision-guided munitions into existing weapon systems can be a challenge, as it requires significant testing and evaluation.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700