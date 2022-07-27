Post-harvest Treatment Market Report 2022: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Post-harvest treatment is a process that helps to improve the quality and shelf life of fruits and vegetables. It involves the use of different techniques such as washing, grading, and packaging. These treatments help to remove dirt and other contaminants from the produce, as well as to prevent the growth of microorganisms. Post-harvest treatment also helps to improve the appearance of the produce, making it more attractive to consumers.

Key Trends

The key trends in Post-harvest Treatment technology are:

Automation: Automation is an important trend in Post-harvest Treatment technology as it can help to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Improved packaging: Improved packaging can help to protect fruits and vegetables from damage during transport and storage. Modified atmosphere packaging: Modified atmosphere packaging can help to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by reducing the amount of oxygen and increasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the package. Controlled atmosphere storage: Controlled atmosphere storage can help to improve the quality of fruits and vegetables by controlling the temperature, humidity, and gas composition.

Key Market Segments

The post-harvest treatment market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, crop type, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into coatings, ethylene blockers, fungicides, and others. By crop type it is categorized into fruits, vegetables, others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The post-harvest treatment report includes players such as JBT Corporation, Syngenta, Nufarm, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Agrofresh, Decco, Pace International LLC, Xeda International, and Fomesa Fruitech.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Post-harvest Treatment market include lack of awareness among farmers, high initial investment, and stringent regulations.

Lack of awareness among farmers is a major challenge in the post-harvest treatment market. Farmers are not aware of the benefits of post-harvest treatments, which leads to low adoption. High initial investment is another challenge in the post-harvest treatment market. Post-harvest treatments require specialized equipment, which is expensive. Stringent regulations are also a challenge in the post-harvest treatment market. Some countries have strict regulations regarding the use of chemicals in post-harvest treatments.

