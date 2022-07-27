Self-Adhesive Labels Market Analysis Trends, Growth Opportunities, Size, Type, Dynamic Demand and Drives with Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Self-Adhesive Labels report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Self-Adhesive Labels market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Self-adhesive labels are labels with an adhesive backing that can be attached to a variety of surfaces. The adhesive allows the label to stick to the surface without the need for additional adhesives or fasteners. Self-adhesive labels are commonly used on products, packaging, and as labels for shipping and identification. There are a variety of self-adhesive label materials and construction options available, which can be selected based on the application and desired label performance.

Key Drivers

The major drivers for the growth of the self-adhesive labels market are the rising demand for self-adhesive labels from the food & beverage and healthcare industries.

The demand for self-adhesive labels from the food & beverage industry is driven by the need for product differentiation, and the need for better shelf visibility and product branding.

The healthcare industry is the second-largest end-user of self-adhesive labels. The demand for self-adhesive labels from the healthcare industry is driven by the need for tamper-evident labels, and the need for better patient compliance.

Market Segments

The global self-adhesive labels market is segmented by type, nature, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into release liner, and linerless. Based on nature, it is bifurcated into permanent, removable, and repositionable. On the basis of application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, retail labels, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global self-adhesive label market includes players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Americk Packaging Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, SVS Labels, CCL Industries Inc, H.B. Fuller Company, Müroll GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A, Royston Labels Ltd, UPM-KymmeneOyj, and others.

Restraints & Challenges

The major restraints and challenges in the self-adhesive labels market include the volatile raw material prices and the stringent regulations regarding the use of adhesives.

The volatile raw material prices are one of the major restraints for the self-adhesive labels market. The prices of the raw materials used for the production of self-adhesive labels such as adhesives, inks, and films are highly volatile.

The stringent regulations regarding the use of adhesives are another major restraint for the self-adhesive labels market. The use of adhesives is regulated by various environmental agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and the European Union.

