United States Packaged Food Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo, General Mills, Kellogg’s, Mars, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global United States Packaged Food Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on United States Packaged Food Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

In the United States, packaged food market has evolved to meet the needs of a growing and increasingly mobile population. Today, consumers can purchase pre-packaged food that is easy to transport and store. This food is often shelf-stable, meaning that it does not need to be refrigerated or frozen.

Key Trends and Drivers

In the United States, the packaged food market is growing rapidly due to the changing lifestyles of consumers and the increasing demand for convenience. The major drivers of this market are the following:

  • Changing Lifestyles: The hectic lifestyles of consumers in the United States are leading to an increased demand for packaged foods as they offer convenience and ease of preparation.
  • Increasing Health Consciousness: Consumers are becoming more health conscious and are looking for healthier food options. This is resulting in a shift towards healthier packaged food options.
  • Increasing Income Levels: Rising income levels are giving consumers more disposable income to spend on packaged food products.
  • Increasing Urbanization: The trend of urbanization is resulting in more consumers living in close proximity to supermarkets and other retail outlets, making it easier to purchase packaged food products.

Market Segments

By Product

  • Bakery & Confectionery Products
  • Dairy Products
  • Snacks & Nutritional Bars
  • Beverages
  • Sauces, Dressings, & Condiments
  • Ready-to-Eat Meals
  • Breakfast Cereals
  • Processed Meats
  • Rice, Pasta, & Noodles

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Store
  • Online
  • Others

Key Players

  • Kraft Heinz
  • Nestle
  • PepsiCo
  • General Mills
  • Kellogg’s
  • Mars, Inc.
  • The Hershey Company
  • Unilever
  • Mondelez International

