Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 6.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

The global endoscope reprocessing market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Endoscope Reprocessing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The medical equipment is cleaned, sterilized, and disinfected as part of the endoscope reprocessing procedure. The endoscope reprocessing process includes a number of processes, including cleaning, drying, disinfection, secondary raising, and storing. The market for disinfection technologies is expanding, which is fueling the expansion of endoscope reprocessing. Due to a focus on strict cleaning requirements and growing demands for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics, the endoscope reprocessing industry is booming.

Market Trends and Drivers

Endoscopy is being utilized more frequently for the diagnosis and treatment of a number of serious conditions, including cancer, orthopedic, neurological, and acid reflux problem (GERD). 457 960 new cases of cancer were detected in the UK in 2020, while GLOBOCAN 2021 predicts that by 2040, there will be 27.5 million cases worldwide (an increase of 61.7 percent). As a result, there will be a considerable increase in the frequency of cancer surgeries; for example, about 80% of cancer cases will probably need surgery (Source: Lancet Commission on Global Surgery). The increasing prevalence of target diseases, such as cancer, neurodegenerative, infectious, immunological, metabolic, and cardiovascular diseases, is therefore anticipated to increase the need for endoscopic procedures, which in turn would drive the growth of the endoscopy equipment market in the future.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Segmental Overview

The report analyses the global endoscope reprocessing market based on product, end users, and regions.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product

Based on product, it is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips, detergents & wipes, endoscope tracking systems, endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems, automated endoscope reprocessors, and other products. The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment is boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the outbreak of infectious diseases coupled with user friendly color comparison chart to detect residual carbohydrates, protein, and hemoglobin to monitor the success of endoscope cleaning procedures.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market by End User

Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users. The Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The factors such as large patient volume in hospitals related to endoscopic procedures lead to an increase demand for endoscope reprocessing products in hospitals.

Geographical Analysis of Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America has the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of the North America region is owing to the rising number of cancer cases, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and increasing requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases are boosting the growth of the market.

Major Players in the Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market

The key players studied in the global endoscope reprocessing market are Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands), CONMED Corporation (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany), Custom Ultrasonics (US), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), BES Healthcare Ltd (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

