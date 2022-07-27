Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market to grow up to USD 2.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 2.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

In order to diagnose and treat disorders of the bile and pancreatic ducts, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) combines endoscopy with x-ray technology. The use of precut sphincterotomy during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) may increase the likelihood that a cannulation will be successful, but it is associated with an increased risk of post-ERCP pancreatitis. For patients with difficult biliary access, applying precut sphincterotomy involving sphincterotomes sooner rather than later may reduce this risk.

Market Trends and Drivers

The incidence of cancer is rising globally today. Cancer was the second-leading cause of death worldwide in 2018, accounting for 9.6 million fatalities, according to the WHO. The American Cancer Society predicts that in 2022, there will be roughly 41,260 new instances of liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer detected in the US. Since 1980, the incidence of liver cancer has more than tripled, while the fatality rate has more than doubled. About 60,430 new cases of the pancreatic disease were identified in the US in 2021.

Global Endoscopic Cholangiopancreatography Market Segmental Overview

The report analyses global endoscopic cholangiopancreatography market based on product, procedure, end users, and region.

Global Endoscopic Cholangiopancreatography Market by Product

Based on product, it is segmented into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, visualization systems, energy devices, and others. The endotherapy devices segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the growth of minimally invasive surgeries coupled with the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions are boosting the growth of the market.

Global Endoscopic Cholangiopancreatography Market by Procedure

Based on procedure, it is segmented into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary stenting, biliary dilatation, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct stenting, and pancreatic duct dilatation. The biliary sphincterotomy segment is likely to account for the majority of the market share during the forecast period. The key factors such as increasing pancreatic duct and bile duct stones coupled with the increase in the geriatric population are boosting the growth of the market.

Global Endoscopic Cholangiopancreatography Market by End User

Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, and other end users. The hospital end user segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as rising incidences of cancer coupled with increasing investments, funds, and grants by governments and healthcare organizations to improve endoscopy research are boosting the growth of the market.

Geographical Analysis of Global Endoscopic Cholangiopancreatography Market

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are considered as the fastest growing regions of the global endoscopic cholangiopancreatography market. The healthcare industry in Brazil has undergone tremendous changes, making the nation one of the world’s most promising and alluring marketplaces. Governments in various Latin American nations place a strong emphasis on enhancing their respective healthcare systems. Along with this, the advancement of the healthcare infrastructure in nations like China and India to better serve large populations of patients with critical illnesses like cancer and tumors, as well as Japan’s well-developed healthcare system with universal health insurance coverage, are propelling the market in these areas forward quickly.

Major Players in the global endoscopic cholangiopancreatography Market

The key players studied in the market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic, PLC (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Hobbs Medical, Inc. (US), STERIS PLC (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), TeleMed Systems, Inc. (US), Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., LTD. (China)

