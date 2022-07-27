ENT Devices Market to grow up to USD 31.0 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global ENT Devices Market was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 31.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global ENT devices market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on ENT Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

ENT equipment is crucial for treating a range of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Due to the intricacy of the organ and its vital placement, the accuracy and dependability of these devices are essential. Some ENT devices come with imaging technology, which enhances the visualization of anatomical features and lowers the possibility of associated injuries.

Market Trends and Drivers

Most ENT surgical procedures, including balloon sinus dilatation, endoscopic sinus surgery, computer-assisted surgical navigation, tongue and hyoid suspension for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and inferior turbinoplasty procedures, are covered by insurance in developed nations. The only ENT operations that are completely unreimbursed are those that are performed primarily to treat snoring, which is seen as a cosmetic issue. These include the pillar technique, radio frequency ablation, injectable snoreplasty, laser ear surgery, cosmetic rhinoplasty, and otoplasty.

Global ENT Devices Market Segmental Overview

The report analyses global ENT devices market based on the product, end user, and region.

Global ENT Devices Market by Product

Based on product, it is segmented into diagnostic devices, surgical devices, hearing aids, hearing implants, Co2 lasers, and image-guided surgery systems. The hearing aids segment is anticipated to account for the majority of market share during the forecast period. The factors attributing to the growth of the segment are high prevalence of hearing loss coupled with rapidly growing elderly population, and technological advancements in hearing aids.

Global ENT Devices Market by End User

Based on end user, it is segmented into home use, hospitals and ambulatory settings, and ENT clinics. The hospitals and ambulatory setting segment is likely to account for the majority of market share during the forecast period. The factors attributing to the growth of the market are the increasing disposable income coupled with increasing affordability for ENT treatment, high prevalence of hearing loss, rapidly growing elderly population, and technological advancements in hearing aids.

Geographical Analysis of ENT Devices Market

Region-wise, it is studied across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America region is accounted to hold the majority of market share during the forecast period. The large share of the region is primarily attributed to the increasing favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures and the strong presence of major market players in the region.

Major Players in the Global ENT Devices Market

The key players in the market are Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Acclarent, inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Cochlear Limited (Australia), Hoya Corporation (Japan), GN Store Nord (Denmark), Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holding Inc.) (Denmark), WS Audiology A/S (Denmark), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), Atos Medical AB (Sweden), William Demant holding a/s (Denmark)

