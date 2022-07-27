Bitumen Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bitumen Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bitumen Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bitumen is a black, sticky substance that is found in many places around the world. It is made up of a mix of organic compounds that are found in crude oil. When crude oil is refined, bitumen is one of the products that is produced.

Bitumen is used in a variety of ways. It is often used as a sealant or waterproofing material. It is also used in the production of asphalt, which is a material that is used to make roads and other surfaces.

Bitumen is a substance that has been used for centuries. It has a long history of being used to waterproof boats and other objects. It is also a popular material for making asphalt.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Bitumen technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there has been an increase in the use of Bitumen in construction and infrastructure projects. This is due to the fact that Bitumen is a very versatile material that can be used for a variety of purposes. For example, it can be used as a waterproofing agent, as a sealant, or as an asphalt binder.

Secondly, there has been a shift towards using more environmentally friendly Bitumen products. This is in response to the growing concerns about the impact of Bitumen on the environment. As a result, many companies are now offering Bitumen products that are made from recycled materials or that are more environmentally friendly.

Finally, there has been an increase in the use of new Bitumen technologies. This includes the development of new Bitumen binders and the use of new Bitumen products. These new technologies are designed to improve the performance of Bitumen and to make it more environmentally friendly.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the bitumen market are rising crude oil prices and increased demand for asphalt in construction and road building applications. Crude oil is a major feedstock for bitumen production and rising prices can lead to higher costs for manufacturers. Additionally, demand for asphalt is driven by construction activity and government spending on infrastructure projects. Asphalt is used in a variety of applications including paving roads, roofing, and waterproofing.

Market Segments

The Bitumen Market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into paving grade bitumen, oxidized bitumen, polymer modified bitumen, and bitumen emulsion. By end-use industry, it is classified into road construction, waterproofing, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Bitumen Market report includes players such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Total India, Tiki Tar Industries India Ltd., Agarwal Industries Corporation Ltd., Juno Bitumix Pvt Ltd., Universal Bituminous Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Swastik Tar Industries.

