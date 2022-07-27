Bluetooth in Automotive Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bluetooth in Automotive Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bluetooth in automotive is a system that allows drivers to wirelessly connect their phones to their car’s infotainment system. This allows drivers to make hands-free calls, stream music, and access other phone features while driving. Bluetooth is a safe and convenient way to use your phone while driving, and it can help you stay focused on the road.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Bluetooth in Automotive technology:

1. Increased adoption of Bluetooth by car manufacturers

Bluetooth is increasingly being adopted by car manufacturers as a way to connect vehicles and drivers with their smartphones. Many new cars now come with Bluetooth built-in, and more manufacturers are offering it as an option.

2. The development of new Bluetooth features and applications

As Bluetooth adoption has increased, so has the development of new features and applications. These include hands-free calling, music streaming, and navigation.

3. The growth of the aftermarket Bluetooth industry

There is a growing industry of aftermarket Bluetooth products and services. These products and services allow drivers to add Bluetooth to their car, even if it didn’t come with it originally.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Bluetooth in Automotive market are:

-The increasing demand for better connectivity and infotainment features in vehicles.

-The need for a more efficient and safer way to control in-car systems.

-The increasing popularity of hands-free devices and the need for a more seamless way to use them in the car.

-The need to reduce distracted driving and the potential for Bluetooth to help with that.

-The increasing number of states and countries that are enacting hands-free laws.

-The increasing number of new cars that are coming equipped with Bluetooth as a standard feature.

Market Segments

The Bluetooth in Automotive Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been divided into Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.x, Bluetooth 5.x, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into cordless desktop, beacon, human interface devices, automatic synchronization, multimedia transfer, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Bluetooth in Automotive Market report includes players such as NXP Semiconductors, Toshiba Corp., Qualcomm Incorporated, Nordic Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., Maxim Integrated, and Silicon laboratories Inc.

