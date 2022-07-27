Citrus Pulp Pellets Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Citrus Pulp Pellets Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Citrus Pulp Pellets Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Citrus pulp pellets are a type of animal feed made from the by-products of citrus fruits. The pellets are made by compressing the pulp, peel, and seeds of citrus fruits into a dense, dry pellet. Citrus pulp pellets are a source of dietary fiber and are often used as a filler or binder in animal feed formulations. Citrus pulp pellets can also be used as a soil amendment or mulch.

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a shift in the production of citrus pulp pellets. This is due to an increase in the demand for natural and healthy products. As a result, many companies are now using new technologies to produce pellets that are made from 100% natural ingredients.

Some of the key trends in citrus pulp pellets technology include:

1. The use of new and improved drying methods.

2. The use of new pelletizing techniques.

3. The use of new packaging methods.

4. The use of new and improved flavorings.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Citrus Pulp Pellets market are:

1) The growing demand for natural and healthy ingredients in the food and beverage industry:

As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, they are demanding more natural and healthy ingredients in the food and beverage products they purchase. This is driving manufacturers to turn to citrus pulp pellets as a healthy and natural alternative to other ingredients.

2) The increasing popularity of plant-based diets:

Plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular, as more people are looking to reduce their meat consumption for health and environmental reasons. Citrus pulp pellets are a perfect ingredient for plant-based products, as they are high in fiber and provide a range of nutrients.

Market Segments

The Citrus Pulp Pellets Market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into orange-based, grapefruit-based, and others. As per the application, the market is segmented into swine feed, dairy feed, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Citrus Pulp Pellets Market report includes players such as Cargill Corporation, CEAMSA, Citromax S.A.C.I., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Firmenich SA, Lucid Colloids Ltd., Quandra Chemicals Ltd., Naturex SA, Florida Food Products Inc., Vita-Pakt Citrus Product, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Dohler

