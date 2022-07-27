Boron Carbide Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Boron Carbide Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Boron Carbide Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Boron carbide (also known as black diamond) is a ceramic compound of boron and carbon. It is one of the hardest known materials, with a hardness rating of 9.3 on the Mohs scale. Boron carbide is used in a variety of applications, including cutting tools, abrasives, armor plating, and reactor shielding.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in boron carbide technology.

One trend in boron carbide technology is the continual efforts of manufacturers to improve product quality and consistency.

Another trend is the development of new manufacturing methods to reduce the cost of boron carbide production. In the past, boron carbide was produced using a process that was very energy intensive and expensive.

Another trend in boron carbide technology is the ongoing research to develop new and improved applications for boron carbide.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the boron carbide market are the growing demand for boron carbide from the aerospace and defense industries, and the increasing use of boron carbide in the automotive industry.

The aerospace and defense industries use boron carbide for a variety of applications, including aircraft and missile components, armor plates, and body armor.

The automotive industry uses boron carbide in brake pads and other friction materials.

The other drivers of the boron carbide market include the growing demand for boron carbide from the electrical and electronic industries and the increasing use of boron carbide in the construction industry.

Market Segments

The Boron Carbide Market is segmented by grade, type, application, and region. By grade, the market is divided into abrasive grade, nuclear & defense grade. Based on type, it is bifurcated into powder, paste, and grains. On the basis of application, industrial, nuclear, and defense. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Boron Carbide Market includes players such as Höganäs AB, Absco Limited, Henan Ruiheng New Material Co., Limited, Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide Co., Ltd., Kemet International Limited, Saint-Gobain, WASHINGTON MILLS, 3M, Absco Limited, and CoorsTek Inc.

