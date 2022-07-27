Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An automotive variable oil pump is a type of oil pump that is used in vehicles with internal combustion engines. This type of oil pump is designed to regulate the flow of oil to the engine, depending on the needs of the engine. The oil pump is responsible for providing lubrication to the engine components and for keeping the engine cool. The oil pump is located in the engine block and is driven by the crankshaft.

Key Trends

The key trends in Automotive Variable Oil Pump technology are the development of more efficient and smaller pumps, the use of more durable materials, and the integration of sensors and control systems. These trends are driven by the need for more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Efficient and smaller pumps: Automotive Variable Oil Pumps (AVPs) are used to pump oil to lubricate engine components. The efficiency of the pump affects the fuel economy of the vehicle. Smaller pumps are also desirable because they take up less space and weight.

Durable materials: AVPs must be able to withstand the high temperatures and pressures found in engine environments. They must also be resistant to wear and tear.

Sensors and control systems: The integration of sensors and control systems allows the pump to be operated more efficiently. This results in better fuel economy and lower emissions.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the automotive variable oil pump market are the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the stringent emission regulations. The automotive variable oil pump helps in reducing fuel consumption by varying the oil flow rate according to the engine speed. It also helps in reducing the emission of harmful gases by controlling the oil pressure and oil temperature.

Market Segments

The automotive variable oil pump market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, fuel type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into Fuel Pump, Fuel Injection Pump, Water Pump. Based on fuel type, it is analyzed across gasoline, diesel, and hybrid. By application, it is categorized into body & interior, engine & HVAC, and powertrain. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The automotive variable oil pump market report includes players such as Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, KSPG AG, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, Pricol Ltd., and TI Automotive Ltd.

