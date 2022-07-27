Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis with Top Key-Players: BASF SE, Voltaix LLC, Navin Fluorine International Limited

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Boron trifluoride is a colorless, flammable, toxic gas with a strong, unpleasant odor. It is soluble in water and is used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications. Boron trifluoride is used as a catalyst in the manufacture of plastics and as a reactant in the production of a variety of chemicals, including fluorocarbons. It is also used as a refrigerant and as a propellant in aerosol cans.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in boron trifluoride & complexes technology include the development of more efficient and cost-effective production methods, the use of boron trifluoride in new applications, and the development of new boron trifluoride-based materials.

One of the most significant trends in boron trifluoride & complexes technology is the development of more efficient and cost-effective production methods. In the past, boron trifluoride was produced by the reaction of boron oxide with hydrofluoric acid. However, this process is no longer economically viable due to the high cost of hydrofluoric acid.

Another trend in boron trifluoride & complexes technology is the use of boron trifluoride in new applications. Boron trifluoride has a number of unique properties that make it suitable for use in a variety of new applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the boron trifluoride & complexes market are the growing demand for boron trifluoride-based products in the electronics and semiconductor industries and the rising demand for boron trifluoride-based etching and cleaning agents in the semiconductor industry.

The growing demand for boron trifluoride-based products in the electronics and semiconductor industries is driven by the increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices and the need for advanced packaging technologies.

The rising demand for boron trifluoride-based etching and cleaning agents in the semiconductor industry is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality semiconductor devices.

Market Segments

The Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into BF3 gas, BF3 tetrahydrofuran complex, BF3 methanol complex, and others. Based on application, it is classified into catalyst, boron source, and chemical intermediate. On the basis of end-use, it is bifurcated into polymer and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agrochemicals, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market includes players such as BASF SE, Voltaix LLC, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Praxair Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Stella Chemifa Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Arkema, Gulbrandsen, and Entegris, Inc.

