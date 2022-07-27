Botanical Supplements Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Botanical Supplements Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Botanical Supplements Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Botanical supplements are preparations containing one or more extracts from plants. They are sold as capsules, tablets, powders, teas, and tinctures. Many people take botanical supplements for their purported health benefits. However, there is little scientific evidence to support the use of most botanical supplements for any condition. Some botanical supplements can interact with medications and cause side effects. Therefore, it is important to speak with a healthcare provider before taking any botanical supplement.

Key Trends

The key trends in botanical supplements technology are:

1. The use of natural ingredients: More and more companies are using natural ingredients in their products, and this trend is expected to continue. This is because consumers are becoming more health conscious and are looking for products that are free of synthetic ingredients.

2. The use of organic ingredients: Another trend is the use of organic ingredients. This is because consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of using products that are free of pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the botanical supplements market are the rising preference for natural and organic products, the growing health consciousness among consumers, and the rising disposable incomes.

The rising preference for natural and organic products is a major driver of the botanical supplements market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of natural and organic products and are, therefore, increasingly opting for these products.

The growing health consciousness among consumers is another major driver of the botanical supplements market. Consumers are becoming more health conscious and are, therefore, more likely to opt for products that are beneficial for their health.

The rising disposable income is another driver of the botanical supplements market. As incomes rise, consumers are able to spend more on health care products, including botanical supplements.

Market Segments

The botanical supplements market is segmented by source, form, application, and region. By source, the market is classified into herbs, leaves, spices, and others. Based on form, it is bifurcated into powder, liquids, tablets, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global botanical supplements market includes players such as Dabur India, NBTY Inc, Ricola AG, Mondelez International, Procter and Gamble, Nutraceutical International Company, BASF SE, The Himalaya Drug Company, Glanbia Nutritionals, Botanicalife International of America Inc., and others.

