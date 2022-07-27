Patch Cable Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) XX% from 2021 to 2031 | C2G, Belkin, Tripp Lite, Monoprice, AmazonBasics

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Patch Cable Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Patch Cable Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A patch cable is a type of cable used to connect two electronic devices, usually in a temporary setup. They are typically used in recording studios, live sound reinforcement systems, and DJ rigs. Patch cables are made with shielded twisted pair (STP) or unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cable and have connectors on each end, typically XLR or TRS.

STP cable is made with two insulated copper wires twisted around each other. A layer of foil or braid surrounds the twisted pair to shield it from interference. STP cable is less susceptible to interference than UTP cable, making it a good choice for patch cables.

UTP cable is made with two insulated copper wires twisted around each other. It does not have a shield, making it more susceptible to interference than STP cable. UTP cable is less expensive than STP cable, making it a good choice for patch cables in budget-conscious setups.

Both STP and UTP patch cables are available in different lengths and colors. The most common length for patch cables is 3 feet (1 meter).

Key Trends

In recent years, there have been several key trends in the development of patch cable technology. One of the most significant has been the move towards smaller, more compact designs. This has been driven in part by the increasing popularity of portable electronic devices, such as laptops and smartphones, which need to be able to connect to a variety of different types of devices and networks.

Another key trend has been the development of more flexible and durable materials for patch cables. This is in response to the needs of users who need to be able to connect and disconnect their devices frequently, as well as those who need to be able to use their cables in a variety of different environments.

Key Drivers

The Patch Cable Market is primarily driven by the growing demand for high-speed internet and Ethernet services. The ever-increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video streaming and online gaming, is also driving the need for higher bandwidth and faster speeds. The Ethernet standard provides the necessary speed and bandwidth for these applications, and the patch cable is the most commonly used type of cable for connecting devices to an Ethernet network.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Copper Cable Fiber Optic



By Cable Category

CAT 3 CAT 5 CAT 5E CAT 6 CAT 6A



Key Players

C2G

Belkin

Tripp Lite

Monoprice

AmazonBasics

Cable Matters

Startech

Jadaol

Rankie

BlueRigger

SecurOMax

